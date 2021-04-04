Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -87.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

