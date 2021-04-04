Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,390 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,019,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,054,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $2,417,000.

PSACU opened at $15.09 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

