Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $5,221,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,632,000 after acquiring an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $22,088,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.