Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,710 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.05 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

