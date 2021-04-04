Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 27,882 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,568 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of SBGI opened at $29.93 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,991 shares of company stock valued at $21,393,285 in the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

