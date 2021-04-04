Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 86,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.54.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

CLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

