IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $958.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. Research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

