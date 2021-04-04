IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,070,000 after purchasing an additional 258,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after purchasing an additional 359,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,641,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.49 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

