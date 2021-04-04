iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75.

