5,193 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $236.79 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total value of $5,855,716.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

