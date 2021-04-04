United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ossiam raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.27.

RGLD stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

