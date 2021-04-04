Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,753.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $130.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $74.06 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.