United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 1.42% of StoneCastle Financial worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the third quarter valued at $752,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

BANX stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Praag Michael Van purchased 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $121,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

