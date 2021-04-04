United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 40.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $169.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.24.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

