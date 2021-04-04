Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,565 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen increased their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

