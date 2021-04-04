Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,160 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $36.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

