Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KFYP) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 10.45% of KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KFYP opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. KraneShares CICC China Leaders 100 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

