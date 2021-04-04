ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives $81.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

