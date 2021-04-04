WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 955.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 955.91 ($12.49).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £9,070 ($11,850.01). Also, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total transaction of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 934 ($12.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £11.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 889.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.96. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 488.30 ($6.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 950.29 ($12.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.89%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

