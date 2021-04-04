Jane Street Group LLC Buys 4,413 Shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

Get ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

BATS:EUDV opened at $47.42 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.