Jane Street Group LLC Sells 42,426 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,426 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

