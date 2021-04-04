Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 53,035 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,831,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NetApp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.