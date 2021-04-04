652,400 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 652,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

