Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.49% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 1,088,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,362,000 after buying an additional 760,725 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 559,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 371,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,046 shares of company stock valued at $433,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

