Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 281,800 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 281,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after buying an additional 167,751 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $251,873,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

