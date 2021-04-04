Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSPRU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000.

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

