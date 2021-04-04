Morgan Stanley Sells 77,686 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $83,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,619 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at $579,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

