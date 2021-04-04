Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 181.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 143,196 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

