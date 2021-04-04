605,471 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.46% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

