Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $330,125.90 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $1,089,584.58.

On Friday, February 5th, Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,033,403.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $367.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.86%.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

