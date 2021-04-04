Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

