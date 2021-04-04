Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after purchasing an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $187.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.