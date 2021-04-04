Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.