Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,275 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arista Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day moving average is $271.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $189.06 and a one year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,556.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,632.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,821 shares of company stock worth $59,517,697. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

