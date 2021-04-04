Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 182,016 Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUND. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.1044 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.