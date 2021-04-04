Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,406 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in IAA were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000.

IAA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

