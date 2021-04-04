Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,174 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $185.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.54.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,666 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,151. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

