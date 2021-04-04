Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,667 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Atkore worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

