Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $611,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 57.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 219.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 153,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 186.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $280,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

