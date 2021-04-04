Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,435 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $58.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.