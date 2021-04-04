Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.29 Million Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBUY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $126.46 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82.

