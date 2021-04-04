Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $78.70

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,591,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Crocs has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

