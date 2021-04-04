Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,950,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of ACHC opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

