VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 57,400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

