Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 453,395 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Discovery by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie cut Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.