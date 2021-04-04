Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

