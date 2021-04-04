Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

