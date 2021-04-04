Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 935 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,551,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 428,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after acquiring an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.