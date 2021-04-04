Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,933 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $49.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

