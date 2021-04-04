Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $267.77 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.17. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.13, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,479. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

